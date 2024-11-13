Triple murder in Belmont

- File photo

THREE men are dead following a shooting incident late on November 12.

Police said around 11.25 pm, residents in Belmont reported gunshots in the area.

Residents said when they checked they saw a white Mazda 323 registration number PBP 5970 crashed into a wall on Belmont Circular Road Belmont opposite Willis Street.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force arrived and saw three men with from gunshot wounds.

Two were still alive. They took them to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they both died around 11.55 pm.

The men have since been identified as Josiah John, 21, Kadeem Andrews, 22, both of Serraneau Road, Belmont and 28-year-old Algernon Ryan of Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.