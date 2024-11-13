Security guard on $100,000 bail for gun-related charges

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A SECURITY officer from South Trinidad has been granted $100,000 bail to cover two gun-related charges.

Jafari St Paul, 34, appeared before Master Sarah De Silva on November 13. He has been charged with shooting with intent and discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a public road on November 9.

He will return to court on November 3, 2025, for a sufficiency hearing.

It is alleged a security officer at a members club in Debe saw a couple arguing in the carpark across the road and attempted to de-escalate the situation when his gun was dislodged from his holster and while he was trying to catch it, it discharged. No one was injured.

St Paul was represented by attorneys Jason Jackson and Krysan Rambert.

