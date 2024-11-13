San Juan man expected in court for Trotters robbery

Trotters Restaurant. - Photo courtesy Trotters

A SAN JUAN man held in connection with last week’s robbery at Trotters Restaurant on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, has been charged.

Newsday understands the man, of Jo Jo Lane, was charged after midday on November 13.

He is expected to appear in court on November 14 to face two counts of assault and four counts of robbery with aggravation.

Late on November 12, the man’s attorneys threatened to apply for a writ of habeas corpus for his release.

The application was filed on November 13, hours after the police failed to respond to an 11.30 pm deadline laid down in a pre-action protocol letter sent late on November 12.

On November 7, police held a Port of Spain man shortly after the 10.30 pm robbery at the restaurant. Officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol units responded to a call about a robbery in progress and went to Trotters, where they were told the four suspects fled on foot towards the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Assisted by the Port of Spain Task Force, reports said, police arrested one man on a street in St Clair. Police said cellphones and wallets were stolen from seven customers during the robbery.

In their letter, attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein said their client has been detained since November 7.

The attorneys said over five days, he was interviewed twice and maintained his innocence, claiming he was with his girlfriend at the time of the robbery.

The letter said during the two interviews, the police provided no evidence connecting their client to the robbery at Trotters.

The San Juan man’s girlfriend also gave the police a statement to corroborate his alibi.

Ramkhalwhan said police cannot detain people for “merely questioning” and maintained they had not given reasons for his client’s continued detention, which he had a right to know.

“It is apparent that the individual in question has been detained solely to satisfy public pressure over the increasing concerns about crime in our country.

“It seems that in an attempt to placate public opinion, the investigator/s have taken the unjustifiable step of arresting someone without evidence or a legitimate case against them.”

The attorneys also alleged the man’s mother was told her son should “take the rap” and promised he would get a fine and would be released.

“This statement suggests coercion and manipulation of the individual’s right to legal representation, effectively pressuring him into admitting guilt for a crime he did not commit.”

Since the incident, several businesses in the Woodbrook area have opted to close earlier because of the worsening crime situation. For example, Pappy's – Home of Brian's Fricken Chicken has cut its opening hours, citing the increasing crime rate as the reason.

The National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) also announced a change in opening hours for its Heritage Library and public libraries.

On November 11, a notice said, “Given the early setting of the sun at this time of year, in the interest of the safety and well-being of staff, NALIS has adjusted its weekday closing time…”

Libraries will now close at 5 pm during the week. Saturday closing hours remain at 2 pm. The change took effect on November 11 and will continue until January 10, 2025.