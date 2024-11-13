Guapo man in court for cop's murder

Krishna Banahar -

MWANZA Joseph, the man accused of the murder of police constable Krishna Banahar, made his first court appearance on November 13.

Joseph, 35, of Rose Street in Gonzales Village in Guapo, appeared in the South A Master’s Court before master Sarah De Silva, who denied him bail and remanded him into police custody.

He was also charged with having a gun and ammunition.

The case was adjourned for a status hearing on November 5, 2025.

ASP Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, laid the charges.

The charges were laid under the guidance of Supt Persad and Sgt Bridgemohan from the bureau.

Banahar, 25, of Mon Desir, Fyzabad, was fatally shot in the line of duty on November 6 in a police exercise near the Joseph family’s home on the outskirts of Point Fortin.

Joseph’s brother, Al Hakim Joseph, 44, a scrap iron dealer, was also fatally shot in the same incident.

Banahar was last based at the Siparia CID and had four years of service.

Banahar and Al Hakim were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Point Fortin Hospital before dawn on November 6.

Joseph was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Police say they recovered a Glock pistol at the scene.

Banahar’s funeral took place on November 9 and Newsday learned that Al Hakim’s funeral is set for November 16.