Trade minister says no to automotive dealers' plea for 'grace period' on import licence expirations

President of the Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah is calling for a "grace period" on the expiration of import licences when there are unavoidable shipping delays. However, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has rejected this plea.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Ministry of Trade said all import licences issued in 2024 will expire on December 31.

It added that those licences will not be revalidated to a date in 2025 “for used right-hand drive motor vehicles that arrive after the expiration date.

This is a standard practice which began in recent years.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, Babwah said his association has previously pleaded with the ministry for more leniency in those situations. He said delays out of their control often contribute to the late arrival of vehicles into the country.

“We can’t be so harsh.

“As businessmen and car dealers, we don’t own a shipping line. And with everything that's happening internationally with shipping, the wars, massive problems with forex, some delays may be experienced.”

He added, “For example, if a vessel leaves Japan and has to come to Trinidad, sometimes there may be a delay at another port.”

He said he is renewing his call for a “grace period” of up to 28 days to be given to account for these delays.

“And it not only affects dealers but personal importers too. It can happen to anyone.”

Asked about this plea, Gopee-Scoon said, "There will be no grace period. We stand firm on what was said in the (press) release and the release is very clear and that's just it."

Babwah said the association's last count was over 500 for registered dealers – not including personal importers. He added that at least 10,000 import licences were issued in 2024.

The ministry, in its release, added, “The permissible age for the import of used right-hand drive motor vehicles (sedans, station wagons and SUVs) is three years from the date of manufacture for vehicles outfitted with a gasoline, diesel, CNG or hybrid engine, and two years from the date of manufacture for vehicles outfitted with an electric motor powered by a rechargeable battery pack.”