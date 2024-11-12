Some cops yet to return tactical wear

Police officers in the digital camouflage tactical wear that will be allowed for use only by the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Inter-Agency Task Force from October 18. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

IT has been almost three weeks since the deadline for police officers to hand in their tactical wear.

DCP of Operations Junior Benjamin says while officers have shown “tremendous compliance,” the process is ongoing as some uniforms are yet to be returned.

On October 17, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher ordered this to be done by October 23. Officers were told they must revert to the traditional grey shirt and blue pants.

This followed several instances of people committing criminal offences in police uniforms or clothing resembling that.

Four units – Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force, National Operating Task Force and the Multi-Operational Police Section – were exempt from this.

Asked on Tuesday how many uniforms were returned, Benjamin told Newsday the service preferred to “keep those numbers within the organisation for security reasons.

“What we are ensuring is full compliance and we are taking a zero-tolerance approach. And this applies not only to second division police but first division as well.”

Newsday asked if there was an extension of the October 23 deadline and Benjamin said no.

However, he said some of the uniforms have not been returned for reasons that are not compliance-related.

“For instance, some officers may have died before they got the chance to return it. Others may have been out of the country (on leave) and were unable to do it…”

“So in those cases, we are going to collect it.

“We really do not want anyone wearing that on the outside.”

He added that while the service is still assessing the numbers, if it is found that some uniforms were purposely not returned, they will be going after the relevant officers.

In October, Benjamin had outlined the disciplinary actions to be taken if officers do not comply.

He said, "Based on the offence, it goes to an A or B – a one-man tribunal (B) or a three-man tribunal (A)."

He said the one-man tribunal was the less serious disciplinary action, which could result in fines, while the three-man tribunal could result in dismissal.