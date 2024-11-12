Morvant gunman killed with his own gun

File photo by David Reid

A Morvant gunman was killed when his would-be victim allegedly overpowered him and shot him.

Newsday understands 26-year-old Hakim Stapleton was shot with his own gun during a fight with his victim.

Police reports say at 10.30 pm on November 10, a man was sitting on the stairs outside his Las Alturas apartment when he saw Stapleton and another man walking towards him.

One of the two shouted, “Don’t move,” but the frightened man ran up the stairs and into his home to escape and warn his family.

Stapleton followed him into his home and they fought.

The man told police Stapleton tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed. He said Stapleton reached for another gun, but he pried it away from him and fired multiple shots.

Stapleton collapsed in the doorway near the stairs and the victim raised an alarm and called the police.

Officers arrived to find Stapleton lying on the stairs with a grey bandana covering the lower part of his face.

Crime scene investigators from the police Specialist Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found and seized the two guns, five .38 special shell casings from a revolver and 13 9mm shell casings from a semi-automatic pistol.