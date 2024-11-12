Miracle Ministries thump 'Pres' Chaguanas 5-0, into Central Zone final

Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School’s Kyle Holder (L) challenges Presentation College Chaguanas player Ethan Mouraf in the Coca-Cola Intercol Central zone semifinals at the Ato Boldon Stadium, on November 11, 2024. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

MIRACLE Ministries cruised into the final of the Coca-Cola Intercol Central zone with a thumping 5-0 win over Presentation College Chaguanas at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 11.

Miracle Ministries had a tough campaign in the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division earlier this season, getting relegated after finishing in the bottom three in the 16-team table.

Aaron Clement, Keon Codrington and Terriq Thomas were on target for Miracle on the day.

Clement and Codrington both scored a brace and Thomas netted once to give Miracle Ministries the commanding win.

For the opening goal, Presentation players thought the ball went past the goal line but the whistle they hoped for never came and the play continued which led to a goal.

At halftime, Miracle Ministries were already in a commanding position as they were leading 3-0.

Two more goals in the second half made it 5-0 as Miracle sealed a place in the Central zone final.

Miracle were the superior team, but Presentation showed fight until the end.

It was a clean contest as referee David Scarlett did not hand out any cards. In the second Central zone semifinal match at the same venue, Chaguanas North Secondary defeated Carapichaima East Secondary 3-1 on penalties. It was 0-0 after full-time.

The final will be held on November 18.