Korea, Trinidad and Tobago keen on environmental ties

Institute of Marine Affairs director Dr Ava Maxam -Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) welcomed a visit from Seijoong Kwon, the new ambassador of the Republic of Korea on November 8.

He was accompanied by Seung-ok Ryu, a researcher in the political and economic affairs division of the embassy.

A media release from IMA on November 8 said Kwon was noted for his expertise in climate change and environmental sustainability.

He presented his credentials to the President on September 5.

Kwon’s visit to the IMA was said to be significant, as it included comprehensive tours of research facilities and labs.

The IMA showed him several key projects aimed at addressing environmental issues that face TT, starting with a presentation from the geomatics unit showing efforts in oil-spill monitoring and advanced mapping of coastal ecosystems.

The release said ecosystems play a crucial role in carbon sequestration (capturing and storing carbon dioxide to reduce carbon in the atmosphere and limit climate change) and the IMA is developing a blue-carbon credit scheme to help offset greenhouse-gas emissions in TT.

The visit included discussions on the completion of phase one of the Sandy Shorelines Project, an initiative aimed at boosting resilience in coastal communities vulnerable to erosion and climate changes. The release said with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Korean Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, the project has made significant strides and phase two is being finalised.

Ava Maxam, IMA director, said she is enthusiastic about future collaborations with Korea and the potential for mutual benefits in marine research and environmental sustainability. The release said she hopes for positive outcomes from past collaborations and the importance of continued international partnerships to tackle global environmental challenges.

Kwon and Ryu were also introduced to the IMA’s environmental quality programme, which investigates microplastics, ocean acidification and the impact of hydrocarbons and trace metals.

The team explored innovative research that addressed the invasive lionfish issue in the Caribbean through DNA barcoding methods. The release said this research is supported through the Green Fund project and the visit played a critical role in international collaboration, as the IMA remains committed to exploring further partnerships.