Flash flooding reported in parts of south Trinidad

Flooding on Suchit Trace, Penal. - File photo

AS Trinidad remains under a yellow-level localised flood alert, some parts of south Trinidad have been experiencing flash flooding.

Around 11 am, the Met Office issued the warning, saying it was set to end at 4 pm. It was not extended to Tobago.

It said, “Periods of rain of varying intensities and isolated heavy showers/thunderstorms are expected today due to the presence of the ITCZ.”

It urged the public to monitor the weather and avoid driving or wading through floodwaters.

Residents from Penal, Rock Road, Debe, Fyzabad, San Francique and Aripero took to social media to post photos and videos of flooded areas in the morning and afternoon.

There have been no social media updates thus far from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).

However, the Ministry of Rural Development confirmed flooding on the SS Erin Road and in Quarry Village in Siparia and Penal Rock Road and Rochard Road in Penal/Debe.