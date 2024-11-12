An educator extraordinaire

-

THIS WEEK we pause our series on school violence to recognise the work and contribution of renowned educator – Raymond S Hackett.

On November 4, family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers bade farewell while celebrating the extraordinary life of Hackett – a giant stalwart in the field of education.

In a sometimes-tearful eulogy, Dr Arthur Joseph, his close friend and colleague of over 60 years, described him as a well-groomed, complex and impressively articulate gentleman who walked with a swagger like no other.

This was a gentleman who left an enduring mark on the education landscape of TT. While he may be a shining star no more, his light and brilliance will continue to illuminate the corridors of educational institutions for generations to come through the hundreds who were fortunate enough to be anointed by his influence.

Tracing his life from his early education in Jamaica and then Tobago before he enrolled at the Mausica Teachers’ College in 1962 to begin his long and distinguished career as an educator, Dr Joseph gave insights into his unceasing quest for knowledge and personal development.

>

This journey led him to have a close association with the University of the West Indies that spanned from 1991 to 2016, where he completed his bachelor’s degree, postgraduate diploma in education and ultimately his master’s degree, subsequently joining the faculty at the School of Education.

Having served at all levels of the education system – primary, secondary and tertiary – many may argue that he saved the best for last; for it was at the School of Education where he would have probably made his most significant and profound impact for over two decades via his influence on teachers who pursued their bachelors and post-graduate qualifications in education.

With his mantra of “failure is not an option,” he consistently encouraged all his students to engage in deep critical analysis of issues by firstly examining their philosophical underpinnings and being unafraid to challenge the status quo and traditional notions of learning.

He always exuded a passion for excellence in education and consistently urged teachers to see their professional development as a continuum from which they should never deviate.

Urging teachers to model ethical behaviours in and out of the classroom, he often asked people to define their future by seriously pondering on the legacy they create, consciously or otherwise, via the fundamental question, “What would you like others to say about you when you make your exit?”

Insisting that teaching is a job like no other, he urged teachers to live with purpose and for a purpose by making learning a habit, using his personal experiences as examples to inspire others to pursue knowledge with a passion as a means of enhancing their capacity to make a positive difference.

A staunch advocate for theory and research, he would often retort “what does the literature say” when questioned about an education issue, insisting that theory informed practice. His vast knowledge of education and philosophy formed a solid foundation for the unselfish manner in which he gave advice to all who sought him out.

His writings in the daily newspapers covered a range of topics affecting education, unafraid to explore controversial issues as an independent thinker. Validating his students’ experiences was a characteristic of his always lively classes, for he insisted that the most effective learning is informal and encouraged lively debate and discussion among his students, whom he always treated with utmost respect and empathy.

TTUTA held a special place in his heart. He always insisted that teachers’ voices must not just be heard, but must give direction for educational transformation. He was convinced that TTUTA sits in the centre of the education paradigm, holding the other stakeholders in place.

>

He would be a regular feature speaker at TTUTA’s conferences and workshops throughout TT, always capturing the imagination and attention of the hundreds of teachers before him with his poise, eloquence, confidence and well-researched presentations.

Together with his colleague and friend Dr Joseph, the concepts of educational administration and school leadership gained prominence in the education landscape through their sheer persistence and determination. They both held the firm view that schools will never transform if people are promoted to positions of leadership without the requisite preparation and training.

They always lamented the practice of promoting people to positions of incompetence – good teachers do not automatically translate into good administrators/leaders. This practice they posited does such people and the school a grave injustice.

TTUTA salutes the outstanding contribution of this educator extraordinaire, who rose from humble beginnings to stand tall and proud, leaving upon education an indelible mark.