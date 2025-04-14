Dealing with culture of bullying

Debbie Jacob -

Debbie Jacob

WHAT I remember most about being 13 was the two bullies in school who made my life a living hell. Two girls who ironed their hair so one could look like the singer Cher and the other like Mary from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary were relentless bullies. Everyone knew this – including the teachers.

My bullies criticised my clothes and my weight. One sat in front of me in class so she could turn to taunt me; the other sat behind me and pulled my hair. Everyone saw this and everyone ignored it.

One day I tripped out on the two pathetic bullies, stood up in the middle of health class, shouted, “Leave me alone!” and shook bully number two until her teeth rattled. I stormed out of the class and school. Propelled by anger, I ran the four miles home.

The next day everyone at school ignored me – including the bullies. The teacher never mentioned the incident.

Nearly 60 years later, I note that the culture of bullying has not abated anywhere in the world. The problem is bigger than we think, and it has far-reaching personal and social implications.

Several internet sources and a multinational study across 83 countries found that 30.5% of adolescents reported being bullied. Many students don’t report bullying so the figure is undoubtedly higher. Studies about bullying also say more females are bullied, 21.8%, compared to 17.7% for boys.

Boys outnumber girls 6% to 3.7% in reporting physical bullying. The statistics for rumour-mongering flip to 16.6% for girls and 9.7% for boys, and 100% of students who participated in a study about bullying from 2021-2022 reported that they had experienced, witnessed or were aware of bullying.

The major causes for bullying were appearance (32.7%), race (13%), disabilities (9.7%), gender (9.2%), ethnic origin (9%), sexual orientation (8.9%), and religion (5.8%).

Students with disabilities experienced greater rates of bullying. Students with developmental disabilities (conditions present from birth – including intellectual, physical or both disabilities – are more likely to be bullied (44.4%).

The results of bullying are far-reaching: depression, low self-esteem, anxiety, declining grades, withdrawal, isolation from friends and family, increased incidents of physical illness, and difficulty sleeping.

There is no safe place to escape from bullying in this technological age. Cyberbullying is a major issue. Nearly 22% of students said they were bullied online or through texting. Cyberbullying has risen from 18.8% to 54.6% in the period 2007-2023. Cyberbullying includes inappropriate and hurtful comments, social exclusion, rumours, embarrassing and hurtful comments. Girls suffer from cyberbullying more than boys.

Every study says that teaching empathy at every school level is one of the solutions to bullying. A strong reading programme with books that show empathy is one of the best ways to counter bullying.

Experts say teachers should identify gateway behaviours to bullying, which include social exclusion, mocking verbally and through facial expressions, and developing cliques.

Bullying exists in the workplace, too. In a July 15, 2018 article entitled Workplace Bullying: When Organizational Culture is the Culprit, Dr Ellen Fink-Samnick says incidents of workplace bullying are on the rise. Reportedly, 68% of business executives say bullying is a serious problem in their organisations, but only 5.5% of those executives actively do anything about it.

Forty-eight per cent of bullied employees claim they reduce their production when they face bullying and disrespect. Power struggles and sanctioned hierarchies are conducive to bullying in the workplace. If you associate work with depression, fear, insecurity and pressure you’re probably being bullied. If your boss yells at you, marginalises you and minimises your contributions, you’re being bullied.

Fink-Samnick says, “Corporate cultures play a significant role in encouraging a workplace atmosphere that enables bullying…Companies may explicitly reward assertive, if not aggressive behavior by promoting these individuals.”

Creating an atmosphere of cut-throat competition rather than collaboration is bullying.

Fink-Samnick also says, “...over 72% of organizations continue to dismiss, deny, or discount bullying behaviors and over 60% have no anti-bullying policies in place."

Experts say employees should insist on bullying policies in the workplace and document incidents of bullying. Don’t engage bullies.

Bullying affects victims psychologically and socially, but other repercussions exist. My experience left me with a disdain for authority because adults knew a culture of bullying existed in my school and did nothing.

While it is necessary to look at the psychological side of bullying, it is equally important to recognise the culture of bullying that produces and supports bullies. Only then can we eliminate the problem.