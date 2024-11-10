Two men chopped in Siparia bar fight

- File photo

TWO men were wounded in an incident which happened in Siparia on November 9.

One of the victims was a 43-year-old former member of the Coast Guard.

Police say this man and a 42-year-old man were liming at a bar at De Gannes Village, when they got into an argument with a person they did not know.

A fight then broke out inside of the bar.

The 43-year-old man was dealt multiple chops to the head, lower abdomen, upper back and hand.

The 42-year-old man was chopped on the head and had a finger on his left hand severed during the fight.

They were taken to the Siparia Health Facility for treatment and subsequently transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.