"Town planners host stakeholder engagement"

The Town and Country Planning Division (TCPD) hosted a stakeholder engagement at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain, on October 29.

The event aimed to enhance the relationship between the planning function and the banking and financial sector.

It highlighted the functions of the TCPD and the Advisory Town Planning Panel (ATPP), with presentations from senior planners on the basics of land-use planning, the processing of planning permission and the enforcement function. The session was attended by representatives from commercial banks, credit unions and other professional bodies such as the TT Institute of Architects.

Acting director of the TCPD Candice Ramsaran identified areas where TCPD could collaborate with banks and credit unions to advance land development in TT and better manage financial decisions about land and building stock.

“DevelopTT is harmonising national spatial development with the environment whilst fostering the ease of doing business by using digital solutions to deliver quality services.”

She also shared how ongoing digital transformation presented new opportunities for banks, credit unions and customers by providing a platform for doing due diligence and enhancing transparency for property transactions.

Project leads Janyne Rattansingh and Ryan Seenath also made a presentation on the range of DevelopTT e-services. The platform, now in its fourth year, replaced paper-based submissions to the TCPD.

This allowed online applications for outline and final planning permission in building operations, subdivision of land, retention of buildings, status of land and stamp duty correspondence.

In February 2023, the system for applying for planning permission became fully automated.

DevelopTT has also successfully incorporated 28 government approvers on the digital platform, enabling 24-hour service.

They also revealed security features that have been added to legitimate documents issued by the system. These include planning decisions processed by the TCPD, building permits and completion certificates issued by municipal authorities.

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles said, “Promotion of good governance and service excellence is a fundamental pillar of our national vision for TT, Vision 2030.

“I am heartened to share that the Ministry of Planning and Development has been making significant strides in transforming the way we do business, particularly at the TCPD, to better serve the needs of the public including the private sector.”

A press release from the ministry said since the launch of DevelopTT in 2020, a total of 27,683 applications for planning permission have been processed on the system. In 2023 formal advice was given on 2,137 status of land requests and 901 stamp-duty requests. In 2023 the ATPP held 324 hearings where appellants could seek ministerial relief for refused developmental planning-permission proposals.

To support the processing of online applications and other e-services on DevelopTT, 20 years of paper-based records at the north and south regional offices have been digitised. Over 30,000 applications from the east regional office and Tobago regional office have been prepared for digitisation in fiscal 2025.

TCPD signalled its continued commitment to raising awareness of this online building- and construction-permitting system and the anticipated proclamation of the Planning and Facilitation of Development Act and Urban and Regional Planning Profession Act No 22 of 2020.