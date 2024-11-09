Seven local students to get top regional CAPE, CSEC awards

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. - File photo

SEVEN students from Trinidad and Tobago are among the top regional awardees for the 2024 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. Two additional students will receive CXC Special Awards.

These students, along with other high achievers from across the Caribbean, will be formally celebrated at an awards ceremony scheduled for December 5 at the National Cultural Centre in Castries, St. Lucia.

In a release, the Education Ministry said it was proud of the recognition the students had received.

Education Ministers Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students on their outstanding accomplishments, which they said were a testament to their hard work, dedication, and resilience.

“We commend them, along with their families, teachers, and schools, for bringing honor and distinction to Trinidad and Tobago.”

The CAPE students are Alexis Aqui from St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, who would be awarded for most outstanding in Environmental Science; Khadine Rambert from Holy Faith Convent, Penal, for outstanding in Information and Communication Technology; and Charlotte Hadeed from St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain for most outstanding in Business Studies, sponsored by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

At the CSEC level, the four TT students to be awarded are: Nataliah Castilo of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph for Best Short Story; Abigail Ramdhanie of Bishop Anstey High School for most outstanding in Visual Arts 2D; Rizwana Abdool from ASJA Girls' College, San Fernando for most outstanding in Visual Arts 3D; and Rishav Persad of Naparima College for most outstanding in Principles of Accounts, sponsored by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

The two special awardees are Nicholas Abreu of Fatima College who will receive the Eric Williams Foundation Award for CAPE History and Zaria Ifill of St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando who will receive the Prof. Wilma Bailey Award for most outstanding in CSEC Geography.

The ministry said TT students ranked first in 19 CAPE subjects, with 194 students listed on the CAPE regional merit list. At the CSEC level, 159 students from TT were listed, with top performances in 12 CSEC subjects.