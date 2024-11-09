NP workers call for chairman to resign

Oilfields Workers' Trade Union chief education and research officer and treasurer Ozzie Warwick, right, chants songs with NP workers during their lunch time protest, at NP, Sea Lots on November 8. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Oilfields Workers' Trade Union’s NP branch is again calling for board chairman Sahid Hosein to step down. Workers said the board’s interference in the company has caused multiple CEOs to resign. They are calling on the line minister Stuart Young to intervene.

The workers held a protest on November 8 at the NP office in Sea Lots. They said the resignation of CEO Derek Luk Pat on November 1 sent shock waves through the organisation. They said the contract of the previous CEO was not renewed even though 488 workers signed a petition for his contract to be renewed.

NP PoS marketing branch secretary/treasurer Crystal Boland said Luk Pat's resignation was read to the staff at a meeting on November 8, immediately prior to the protest. She said it listed his reasons for leaving as personal and due to the high risk profile of the company.

"We would want to know more about the risk. Was it financial risk, was it health and safety risk? What are the risks the organisation is facing right now? What is more concerning to us is that as a chairman of the board for over nine years, you would have presided over these risks. What have you done to mitigate these risks? We are always willing to sit with the management to work through situations and if they are beyond your control, we are here to assist."

She said there had been five CEOs in the past seven years.

>

“Why has there been so much instability in such a key position under the leadership of chairman Sahid Hosein? Why are professionals with such strong resumes and glowing tributes leaving the organisation so abruptly?”

She said more than six board members have resigned, some within months of being appointed.

“These professional people are being replaced by younger, less experienced people, with the only constant being the board chairman, whose qualification is still unknown.”

Boland said senior management positions are being contracted out.

“NP is unique in that the average tenure in the organisation ranges between 15-25 years or more in the case of seniors. Therefore there is a wealth of institutional knowledge that can help move the organisation forward. Yet people are being brought in on contract who are younger and less experienced. What is the reason for contracting out these key positions?”

She said they continued to question the termination of the chief internal auditor as well of the nine-month paid administrative leave and subsequent reinstatement of the human resources general manager.

Boland said there has been an obvious lack of strategy, the erosion of structure and systems on behalf of the staff. She said the board decision to give people fifty years and over access early retirement had resulted in a brain drain for the company.

“What has this chairman done to guarantee the future sustainability of the company? Does this chairman have the wherewithal to lead the organisation in the way it needs to be led at this time? The board needs to stop getting involved in the operations of the company and properly place themselves in terms of strategy and design.”

Boland said the workers remain committed to ensuring a steady supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG)/cooking gas, lubricants and fuels. She said the employees work diligently to ensure there is a consistent supply of fuels to the aviation sector, the motoring public and industrial and essential service customers such as T&TEC.

>

Boland said the union had written to Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young several times asking for his intervention, with the last time being in July. She said the letter received a terse response saying the union was making false allegations.