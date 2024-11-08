UWI, industry leaders join in drive to develop agriculture

From left, president of TRINGEN Karlon Batchasingh; pro vice-chancellor and campus principal of UWI, St Augustine, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine; and senior manager of Yara Trinidad Ltd Parmanand Birju at the MOU signing ceremony held at the UWI, St Augustine campus on November 6. - Photo courtesy UWI

UWI has entered a partnership with Trinidad Nitrogen Company Ltd (TRINGEN) and Yara Trinidad Ltd, marking a new chapter in the drive towards sustainable agricultural practices and food security in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.

A media release issued by UWI on November 7 said this strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) will leverage the expertise and resources of academia and industry to address critical challenges in agriculture.The MOU signing ceremony was held on November 6 at the St Augustine campus.

The release said the partnership represents a unique opportunity for collaboration, joint research projects, internships and community-based initiatives aimed at bolstering sustainable development and agricultural resilience in the region.

The collaboration prioritises research that promotes sustainable agriculture, climate resilience and innovation. Combining UWI’s academic prowess with the technical resources of TRINGEN and Yara Trinidad Ltd, the release said, the partnership aims to develop and implement impactful agricultural solutions, enhancing both environmental sustainability and resource efficiency.

The MOU establishes pathways for UWI students to gain hands-on experience through internships, industry placements and specialised training. Two students doing MPhil degrees in soil sciences will receive scholarships over the next two years, said the release.

It also aims to extend beyond academia, engaging local communities through educational programmes and sustainability workshops. The release said UWI, TRINGEN and Yara Trinidad Ltd, plan to begin joint initiatives later this year.