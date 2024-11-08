Decomposing body found in Felicity house

- File photo

THE decomposing body of a 51-year-old man was discovered in his Felicity home after neighbours complained of a smell coming from the building.

The man was identified as Kenny Manun of Rainbow Drive.

Police said they responded to a call around 10.30 am on November 8. A neighbour said they last saw Manun around 8.30 pm on October 31. Police noticed the smell from the house and saw flies in and around it.

Accompanied by the district medical officer (DMO), they went in the house and found Manun lying on the bedroom floor in an advanced state of decomposition.

The DMO pronounced him dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy.

A relative told police Manun was a chronic smoker and suspected drug user.