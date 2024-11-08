Chaguanas chamber optimistic after Trump victory

Donald Trump. - AP PHOTO

THE Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce has expressed optimism for the future of Trinidad and Tobago-US relations after the victory of former president Donald Trump in the US presidential election on November 5.

Trump defeated US Vice-President Kamala Harris by 295-225 electoral votes to win the election.

He will be inaugurated as the 47th US president on January 20.

In a statement on November 8, chamber president Baldath Maharaj said, "We look forward to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that encourages growth and strengthens the ties between TT and the US."

He added that the chamber is dedicated to creating avenues for increased trade and investment that support local businesses while opening doors to new markets.

"With a shared commitment to economic prosperity, we believe there is great potential to deepen our trade relations. By working together, we can facilitate the exchange of goods, services, and ideas, helping to drive innovation and create lasting value for both countries. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that support business development and benefit the communities we serve."

The American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) expressed similar sentiments on November 6.

Amcham said, "We are here to support our membership and to support with the development of trade between our two nations."

Amcham said as the incoming Trump administration rolls out its Americas team and agenda, it will engage to support this goal.

"At this point, it is too early to say what, if any, policy changes are likely to affect trade or even political relations between our countries. We stand by ready and willing to stay true to our mission."