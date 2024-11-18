America’s open mic moment

Mark Lyndersay -

BitDepth#1485

Mark Lyndersay

FOR liberal-minded individuals, the decisive election of Donald Trump to his second presidential term in the United States has been, almost universally, one of shock.

Trump’s win gives the Republican Party under his leadership a majority voice in the US Supreme Court, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

With that trifecta of government control, the president-elect and his party can do everything that Trump promised on the campaign trail, everything that’s been outlined in Project 2025, and anything else that enters their minds over the next four years.

>

The early signals have not been heartening.

Voters who supported the Trump campaign thinking that their candidate was just engaging in colourful hyperbole, those who thought that voting Republican would win them brownie points, now face disappointment on a staggering scale.

As the president-elect said, his actions on taking office will be predicated on a simple mantra, “Promises made, promises kept.”

Of the many words that Maya Angelou gifted the world, these are perhaps the most useful in these fractured times, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

TT had its own recent open microphone moment when Energy Minister and sometimes acting Prime Minister Stuart Young reintroduced the nation’s youth to the appalling slur, “zamie.”

Someone close by, sounding like the Health Minister, was heard to say, “Oh God, Stuart,” but it wasn’t until the Finance Minister made it clear that a nearby microphone was live that the locker-room sneering ended.

What was the nation meant to make of that inadvertent revelation?

Certainly, it raises the question of what gets said when microphones are absent. How is it possible to expect any kind of collaborative thinking by members of the House of Representatives on any matter of national concern when casual conversation is so easily reduced to divisive slurs?

The Republican agenda in the 2024 US election campaign wasn’t secret, but almost everyone was looking in the wrong places.

>

While mainstream media fulminated about Trump’s fusillades of falsehoods, the real campaign was happening online, diffused across social media by Trump keyboard jockeys, articulated on podcasts and YouTube shows, particularly those that appealed to disenfranchised males. The Republican candidate made himself widely available for extended conversations in these channels.

Trump spoke with popular podcaster Joe Rogan for three hours on October 24, an interview that’s been viewed 50 million times.

This year’s US election made it clear that the battle for hearts and minds wasn’t taking place in traditional media, it was online, where both interviewers and candidate were both keen to attract listeners and viewers. Will the next TT election be any different?

What made online pundits so effective in the US election?

They are identifiable individuals. Their character, belief systems and outlook in both private and public life are in alignment.

They are opinionated, with little shading in their positions on the matters they discuss, and there’s no pretence about neutrality. When they drift from those moorings, dozens of rivals are ready to call them out.

They are plugged into their audiences on an intimate basis. They don’t just understand their followers; they live their lives.

Their productions are definitely echo chambers, but they are bubbles of opinion that are militantly policed by their peers.

This is such a dramatic departure from the publisher/editor/writer paradigm that it’s unclear how traditional media can respond to it effectively and still uphold core systems of news and opinion gathering and presentation.

>

After the election results were announced, MSNBC lost 53 per cent of its prime-time viewers while Fox News gained an additional 21 per cent.

The trend of news consumers to understand not just the what of the news, but the why of it will continue.

For the audience it isn’t academic. These changes seem like an instinctive drift to news and opinion sources that have more touch points with their lives and away from sources that seem alien or unrelatable.

Why, a reader might ask, am I writing this? It’s because I have skin in this game going back 49 years and sincerely believe that there is a role for the journalistic process that has a place alongside podcasts, blogs and YouTube.

Expecting things to return to the old status quo, in which journalists and media were implicitly trusted, is foolhardy in the extreme.

Journalists can’t just wait for politicians and businessmen to reveal themselves on an open microphone. If journalism is to move the world toward improvement, it must do it with intentionality and an acknowledgement of a fundamentally changed media landscape.

Mark Lyndersay is the editor of technewstt.com. An expanded version of this column can be found there