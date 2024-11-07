American chamber congratulates US president-elect Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, right, and Lara Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, on November 6. - AP PHOTO

THE American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham TT) sent congratulations and best wishes to US president-elect Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance on their victory in the November 5 elections.

“Amcham TT looks forward to the opportunities it brings to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the US and TT,” the chamber said in a media release on November 6.

“Over the past 32 years Amcham TT has worked with White House administrations from both major parties in the US and TT. Our goal of increasing economic ties between our countries does not change.”

The chamber said it is ready to support its membership and the development of trade between the two countries.

“As the new administration rolls out its Americas team and agenda, we will engage to support this goal.

“As a business chamber, we are eager to continue fostering a relationship that supports growth , innovation and prosperity for both our nations.”

The chamber expressed particular excitement for the opportunity to work together in critical areas such as trade, energy, investment and security, which are vital issues to each country and the wider Caribbean.