Shooting deaths of policeman, civilian – Suspect, 35, still in custody

SHOT DEAD: PC Krishna Banahar. -

THE 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting death of PC Krishna Banahar, while he was on an exercise in Guapo during the early morning hours of November 6, remains in custody assisting investigators. Another man, Al Hakim Joseph was also shot and killed in that incident.

The suspect is a close relative of Joseph, 45. The incident took place near the homes of Joseph and the suspect on St Rose Street in Guapo. A 20-year-old male relative of Joseph was also held for questioning but was subsequently released.

PC Banahar and other officers from the South Western Division went to Joseph's home to search for guns and ammunition.

The police claim Joseph was among a group of men who opened fire on the officers, hitting Banahar and another officer. The second officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Joseph was also fatally shot.

However, Joseph's relatives have denied the police's account, insisting he was not a gunman, and neither was the 35-year-old suspect.

>

The police also reported recovering a Glock pistol from the scene.

Banahar, 25, who was last assigned to the Siparia CID, was pronounced dead at Point Fortin Hospital at 5.20 am on November 6. He was an officer for the past four years and lived with relatives in Mon Desir. Autopsies were expected to be done on November 7 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

On November 7, a close female relative briefly spoke with Newsday, confirming that the 20-year-old relative had been released. Another relative recalled the incident during an interview with this reporter.

"I woke up to gunshots. I thought it was a robbery. My mom told me to call the police because we did not know what was happening," he said.

He added that another relative then said there were two men outside on the ground, but he could not identify them at the time.

"When daylight broke, we went out and there was a whole set of police. It is hard to come to terms with it. It just happened so spontaneously. He (Joseph) was not involved in any criminal activities."

A media release from Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher on November 6, offered condolences to both families and friends of the deceased men.

She said the incident reinforced the very real threat police face when they leave their families and report for duty to protect and serve their nation.

>

“And they do so courageously and unhesitatingly in the interest of ensuring the safety of our citizens,” the statement from the top cop said.

“In the face of an expectant and desperate population calling for officers to do more, the fact is the vast majority of officers are fully invested in this challenge of combatting violent crime and giving their all, at the expense of their very life.”