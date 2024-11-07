CoP mourns slain constable

PC Krishna Banahar. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher says the shooting death of PC Krishna Banahar on November 6 was another sad day for police as they are again experiencing the reality of the loss of an officer in the line of duty.

“This incident reinforces the very real threat that police officers face every day they leave their families and report for duty to protect and serve their nation. And they do so courageously and unhesitantly in the interest of ensuring the safety of our citizens,” a media statement from the top cop said late on November 6.

“In the face of an expectant and desperate population calling for officers to do more, the fact is the vast majority of officers are fully invested in this challenge of combatting violent crime and giving their all, at the expense of their very life.”

Banahar, 25, who was last posted at the Siparia CID, was pronounced dead at the Point Fortin Hospital at 5.20 am. She said Banahar served the police service with distinction for four years.

Harewood-Christopher said officers were shot at while in exercise at St Rose Street, Gonzales Village in Guapo.

>

Al Hakim Joseph, 45, who was self-employed, was also shot and killed.

The top cop did not name Joseph but added that he, too, died at the hospital.

The police recovered a Glock pistol from the scene and arrested a 35-year-old male suspect.

“When a law enforcement officer becomes the victim of the criminal element in the line of duty, it is grossly disconcerting and a very serious cause for concern,” she said.

She added that Banahar’s family and friends lost a son, a husband, a father, a brother, a friend and police have lost a colleague.

“While we offer our deepest and sincerest condolences, there is no adequate or appropriate compensation that can be offered for that loss,” the CoP said.

“The perpetrators of these heinous acts are people from among us. They reside in our homes, in our communities, and in many instances are known for their illegal conduct.”

She added that while the call is always for the police to do more, officers are always prepared to do all they can.

“It is clear that this is a societal problem requiring a whole society response. This incident again highlights the urgent need for us as citizens to act in concert to immediately apprehend the persons responsible and rid our society of the perpetrators of violent crime,” she said.

>

“We cannot continue to protect sons, relatives, neighbours and friends who we know or suspect to be involved in committing violent crime. It does not serve us or our nation well when we seem to co-operate in protecting the few people bent on disrupting our society and instilling fear in our citizenry. We need to expose the criminals.”

She urged the public to co-operate with the police to bring an immediate end to criminal activities.

Apart from offering condolences to the family and friends of Banahar, she also offered condolences to the family and friends of the “civilian victim.”

She said the police are devoted to ensuring an appropriate end to the investigations into this incident and to a reduction in the perpetration of violent crimes against police and civilians.

Mid-morning on November 7, the police’s Social and Welfare Association took to Facebook to offer condolences.

A post said, “Rest in peace and thank you for your service.”

A photo of Banahar accompanied the post.

The Joseph family of Guapo has been insisting that Joseph and the detained relative were innocent.