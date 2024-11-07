Auditor General: I will continue to fight

Auditor General Jawantie Ramdass leaves the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain after a hearing on June 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

AUDITOR General Jaiwantie Ramdass remains defiant in defence of her actions and that of her office, the head of her legal team suggested on November 7, shortly after the Privy Council dismissed an appeal by the Finance Minister and the Cabinet.

In a statement sent on her behalf, former attorney general and her lead attorney, Anand Ramlogan, SC, asserted, “Should the government continue with this charade of an investigation, she will continue to stand her ground and fight for justice.

“It is time for good sense to prevail as there are far more urgent and pressing problems that must be addressed by the government. Any attempt to hound her out of office will be met with a swift and potent legal response.”

Ramlogan said the Privy Council’s ruling was a “victory for the rule of law and the public.”

He added, “She was the mouse that roared and the government's political sledgehammer failed to kill what they thought would be an ant.”

Ramlogan said Ramdass’s claim for judicial review “was based on political bias and unfair treatment due to the scathing political attacks against her by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Attorney General Reginald Armour.

“Ms Ramdass stood her ground despite attempts by the government to intimidate and bully her. Today, she has been vindicated in her pursuit of justice and her quest to protect the integrity and independence of her office which performs the critical role of overseeing the government's financial accounts.”

He said her claim stemmed from an alleged mistake on the part of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank which they claimed led to a $3.4 billion understatement of the government's revenue.

“That figure was subsequently revised with $780 million being suddenly dropped and the alleged increase in revenue being capped at $2.5 billion.

“The Auditor General audited the amended revenue statements, however, the Ministry of Finance could not in fact substantiate the increased figure claimed.

“It also could not explain the climb down from the initial $3.4 billion to the eventual $2.5 (billion) figure.

“The political investigation launched by the government into the Auditor General in search of answers to serious financial questions that lay at the doorstep of the Minister of Finance is irresponsible and dangerous to the independence of her office.”

Ramlogan said it was “nothing more than a disingenuous attempt to shift blame for a massive negligent mistake that is yet to be properly explained.”

“No one has been held responsible for this glaring failure to present proper national accounts to the Auditor General as required by law.

“Ms Ramdass is committed to upholding the constitutional values and principles that underpin the independence of her office and she will remain true to her oath to act without fear or favour and to protect the public interest.”

There was no immediate response from the Finance Ministry on the ruling. Imbert is currently in Paris on state business. There was also no response from the Attorney General who is out of the country on private business.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who is acting AG, deferred comment to Armour.

“I will leave it up to the substantive AG to comment, if he so desires.”

Armour did not immediately respond to messages sent to him and the Finance Ministry was contacted for a comment. Imbert has blocked several journalists so messages cannot be sent to him.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had this to say about the case, "After wasting the court's time for two hours, the Finance Minister's appeal was thrown out."

She emphasised the fact that the appeal was dismissed before the State’s attorney Douglas Mendes, SC, could complete his submissions.

"This was a public humiliation and repudiation by the court..." She also said it was a "waste of taxpayers' dollars."

"The fact remains that this government cannot account for almost $3 billion."

