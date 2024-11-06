Teen's struggle to register for CSEC goes viral

A VIDEO posted to social media by an 18-year-old student of El Dorado East Secondary School has gone viral, garnering widespread attention and support in cyberspace.

In the video, the frustrated teen claims he was prevented from registering for his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams due to not having parental consent, despite him legally being an adult.

The teen, who identified himself as a self-sufficient youth trying to better his future, said he is raising himself with some financial assistance from an aunt abroad. Dressed in his school uniform, he explained he has neither a mother nor a father.

“I fed up ah Eldo, I’m a youth who come from nothing but still trying to do something to better myself,” he says in the video.

The one-minute, 30-second clip which was posted on Tuesday shows the teen asking why, as an adult, he is not allowed to complete his own registration process.

“Which youth you see trying to represent themselves on Parent’s Day,” he asked.

He also expressed frustration with the lack of support from the school’s staff, claiming they have been unhelpful. “They moving like they don’t care about me. They ain’t telling me nothing.”

In the short video, the teen described himself as an artist and influencer. However, he stressed the importance of getting his school certificate and finishing his formal education.

“I know one thing we need in life is a school certificate: I say, let me finish school.”

The video quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of supportive comments from social media users who expressed sympathy for the teen’s situation. Many called for the school to reconsider their decision and offer him the opportunity to register for his exams.

In a WhatsApp conversation with Newsday on November 5, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said no student is debarred from signing up for exams. She said students attending government schools are registered for Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams by their parents or guardians.

Gadsby-Dolly said this policy is strictly followed, as any errors in the registration process could result in additional costs.

She added that if a student were to miss an exam due to such an error, parents or guardians would rightfully hold the ministry responsible and demand that they account for failing to ensure the process was properly managed and adhered to.

She concluded by saying, "This young man's guardian has already made arrangements with the school to sign him up for CXC exams. The policy will be adhered to in the best interest of the student and he will be registered in the usual way."

