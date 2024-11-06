Penal Presbyterian School fosters national pride at walkathon

Students of the Penal Presbyterian Primary School at its annual walkathon, SS Erin Road, Penal, on October 24. - Photo courtesy Penal Presbyterian Primary School

ON October 24, staff and students from the Penal Presbyterian Primary School at SS Erin Road took to the streets of Penal in a vibrant display of colours for the school’s annual walkathon.

This year’s theme, Iconic TT: People, Places and Practices, aimed to instil a sense of national pride and encourage patriotic behaviour among students by recognising these important elements.

The event began with a prayer led by Elder Carlyle Mohan of the Penal Presbyterian Church. The parents of students, as well as police, also participated.

A school representative said the infant department honoured the country’s heroes, including the first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, cricket legend Brian Lara and soca king Machel Montano.

The junior department highlighted notable places like the Caroni Bird Sanctuary and the Magnificent Seven as well as the Pitch Lake in La Brea.

The senior classes focused on essential habits and values that both adults and children should embrace.

These included showing respect for various religious and ethnic groups and caring for the environment.

After the walkathon, among other activities, the Diabetes Association of TT offered participants blood glucose and blood-pressure tests.

The hope is that the message from this event will resonate with children everywhere, emphasising the importance of civic duty, volunteerism and nationalism for the country’s future.