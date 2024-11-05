Two teenagers among three shot in Diego Martin

TWO teenagers were among three people shot in Diego Martin on November 5.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 24-year-old man were liming near a house on Dillon Street around 7 pm when a silver Toyota Axio car stopped nearby.

Two armed men with their faces covered got out of the car and began shooting at the group.

They then got back into the car which reversed onto the Diego Martin Main Road and drove off.

Police responded shortly after and took the victims to the St James Medical Complex.

One of the teens was shot in his buttocks and right thigh while the other teen was shot in his left knee and right thigh.

The 24-year-old man was shot in his left arm, right toe, groin and buttocks.

The victims remain warded in stable condition.

Western Division officers found 20 spent 9mm shell casings and three projectiles. They have not identified the men or a motive for the shooting. Officers are also searching for the suspect who robbed a supermarket in the Petit Valley less than two hours before the shooting.

Around 5.35 pm the owner of Mao Tau Supermarket at corner of Morne Coco and Majuba Cross Road, Petit Valley received a call and was told his businessplace had been robbed.

He went to the supermarket where the cashier told him she was near the cash register at around 5.30 pm when a man with a gun entered the supermarket.

The man threw a plastic bag at her and demanded she fill it with cash.

Fearful for her life, she complied and placed an undisclosed sum of cash in the bag and handed it to the man.

The suspect calmly walked out of the supermarket and turned south along Morne Coco Road and walked towards Sierra Leone Road.

The suspect was wearing red jeans and a blue jersey with NYC written at the front.

Both incidents are believed to be unrelated.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or contact the nearest police station.