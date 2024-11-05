TCL retirees protest in Claxton Bay

In this 2022 file photo, Trinidad Cement limited workers and members of the OWTU including President General Ancel Roget staged an early morning protest outside the Claxton Bay plant of TCL.

For yet another occasion, Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) retirees protested over payments they claim have been owed to them for the past few years.

From around 6 am on November 5, the disgruntled former workers gathered at the entrance of the company’s gate on the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay to highlight their plight.

Spokesman Learie Mike, 63, said the company owes retirees an estimated US $4 million and called on management to pay them. He insisted that the payment represents gainsharing, and the COLA (cost of living allowance) based on a collective bargaining agreement between TCL and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).

Mike retired in November 2018 as a senior operator after 34 years of service. He estimated that about 68 retirees are affected.

"I need my money. We all need our money. We have had outstanding negotiations since 2015. We worked for this money, and unfortunately, some retirees have died," Mike said.

Retiree Hezekiah Muckett, a former operator, died four months ago. "He had lung cancer. We have been protesting together here for the last six years," Mike added.

He estimated that about 40 workers protested on the morning of November 5, and the turnout was larger at the protest the day before, at the same location.

He called on the authorities to intervene emphasising that the payments were long overdue.

For the year so far, the group has had about ten similar protests. Mike vowed they would continue until the matter is resolved.

Calls to TCL for comment went unanswered.