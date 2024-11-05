Man, 23, dies after car crashes into walkover near La Horquetta

Arima General Hospital. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Shaquill Mills, 23, died on November 5 after his car slammed into a walkover on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway (CRH).

Around 5 am, police responded to reports of an accident on the eastbound lane of the CRH near La Horquetta.

Officers found a blue Chevy with registration plate PCS 6178 which had crashed into one of the pillars supporting the walkover, with a man behind the steering wheel.

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and officers from the Fire Service removed Mills from the car and took him to the Arima General Hospital.

Mills died of his injuries at around 7.30 am.

He is the 92nd road fatality for the year compared to 89 for the same period last year.