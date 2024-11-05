Blanchisseuse bandit robs relative
Police are looking for a Blanchisseuse man who allegedly robbed his relative with the help of two other men.
Around 7pm on November 2, the 27-year-old victim was at his businessplace with a customer when the three men approached.
One of the suspects told the businessman they “only want $100,” but the victim refused and said he had no money.
The suspects surrounded him as his relative grabbed his jersey and stole his wallet, containing $500, from his back pocket.
The three men also stole his Samsung A15 cell phone valued at $1,500, although the victim fought with them and then ran off.
The suspects escaped into a nearby forest.
Police were notified and, along with members of the TT Defence Force, mounted a search for the suspects, but could not find them.
Meanwhile, police are also searching for bandits who robbed three St Ann’s men and made them jump off a cliff along the North Coast Road.
The victims, all aged 28, were driving along the North Coast Road in a white Nissan AD Wagon at around 9.30 pm when they stopped to let an oncoming car pass.
While waiting, they heard a loud knock on the front passenger window.
One of the victims opened the door and a man armed with a gun demanded they get out of the car.
Two other men then approached them and ordered them to jump off a cliff at the side of the road.
They did so, and when they climbed back up to the road, they saw the car was missing.
Police enquiries are continuing.
