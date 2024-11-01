CAL pilots grateful for Imbert’s intervention

In this file photo, Caribbean Airlines pilots who are members of the TT Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) protest at the Piarco International Airport on October 3. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) said it is grateful for Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s role in settling its wage negotiations with Caribbean Airlines (CAL).

After a drawn-out negotiation process with CAL, the pilots hand-delivered a letter to Imbert’s office on October 14, proposing a four per cent wage increase offer for the period 2015-2020.

With the negotiation period deadline drawing near, they silently picketed his office on October 30.

Hours later, Imbert acquiesced to the pilot’s demands and additionally proposed another four per cent increase for the 2020-2023 period.

TTALPA industrial relations consultant Timothy Bailey spoke with Newsday on November 1.

He said, “TTALPA is grateful for the intervention of the minister as it relates to the proposal for the period involved in the negotiation and giving the approval (for CAL) to accept it."

He said the executive had not met since the approval was given but planned to meet with its membership in due course.

“The association will have to meet with its members to discuss the proposal that was not on the table. The second period he has approved was not on the table, so they have to have that conversation, and the sooner the better.”

CAL, in a media release on October 31, welcomed the announcement.

“CAL remains optimistic that a satisfactory conclusion can be reached in this dispute and all parties can direct their full focus to the continued success and growth of the airline.”