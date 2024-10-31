Opposition Leader: Divali more relevant than ever

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar performs arti at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 26. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said Divali’s significance as the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, prosperity over poverty and the special recognition of the divinity in women is relevant to all in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

In her Divali message, she said the celebration sadly finds Trinidad and Tobago in the throes of one of the most destructive, unprecedented crime and violence waves in our history, leading to widespread despair and terror among citizens.

“In the last two months, we have also witnessed an alarming increase in domestic violence and bullying in our country, which has sadly cost us the lives of many women and children. I reiterate that this is now a national crisis that must be urgently addressed.”

Persad-Bissessar said Divali, as told in the Ramayana, is the story of Lord Rama’s defeat of the evil demon king Rawan, who had terrorised nations for decades before his defeat.

“Its great lessons are perennially applicable to all places and all periods in history, where, in a nation’s darkest hour, the forces of good, humanity, and God united to combat malevolence, and ensured the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and prosperity over poverty.”

She said the Goddess Mata Lakshmi is also revered in the Divali season, reminding people to recognise and honour the mother, the female, and the fruits of her womb – “our children, our future.

“Let us recommit to honouring women and children in our society and treating them with respect and compassion, to combat the scourge of domestic violence and bullying.”

She said the Divali holiday offered the opportunity to reflect on the beautiful diversity of TT, as well as the very significant role the Hindu community has played in helping to build the nation into a place of progress and democracy.

“Let us use this auspicious Divali festival this year to remember that once we unite and build our country together for all citizens, we can rescue our country from the ongoing ills of crime and violence, and ensure a better, safer future for our children.

Persad-Bissessar wished the nation a very happy and safe Divali

“May this Divali bring you new opportunities and new achievements. May the light of the deyas guide you towards the path of joy and success. And may Mother Lakshmi bless you with wealth, health, and happiness.”