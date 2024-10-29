UTT honorary doctorate awardee tells graduates: Use your degrees to make positive change

UTT honorary doctorate awardees, from left, Marilyn Gordon, of humane letters; Leon “Smooth” Edwards, of fine arts; Bertrand Kelman, of fine arts, (and a member of his family); Sieunarine Persad Coosal, of entrepreneurship and innovation; and Orville Delarno London, of humane letters at the university’s graduation ceremony at NAPA, Port of Spain, on October 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

UNIVERSITY of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) honorary doctorate awardee Sieunarine Coosal says he will use his new-found title to build on the foundational principles he has learned to help add value to the lives of the younger generation.

Speaking at UTT’s presentation of graduates ceremony at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on October 28, Coosal also urged this year’s graduates to become agents of positive change.

“Some may choose to lead; others will prefer to innovate or advocate.

“In deciding…keep in mind you must be guided by the vision for a better world.”

Coosal, Leon “Smooth” Edwards, Bertrand Kelman, Marilyn Gordon and Orville London were this year’s five honorary doctorate awardees.

Coosal, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, has made significant contributions to the construction and quarrying industries in Trinidad and Tobago.

Coosal said he used four fundamental principles to drive his life and career – character, reputation, integrity and spirituality.

He asked the graduates, “Are you a visionary? Or are you a dreamer?”

He said dreamers formulated business strategies but rarely got to the stage of its implementation, while visionaries had the resolve to explore uncharted territory as they did not just see the potential, but had the drive and the tools to make it a reality.

Coosal advised the graduates to believe in themselves, be adaptable, remain open-minded, stay committed to personal growth and development and to explore new ideas and perspectives.

He also urged them to eliminate fear and self-doubt and to surround themselves with a supportive network.

Trinidad All Stars arranger Leon “Smooth” Edwards also received an honorary doctorate of fine arts for his contribution in the fields of steelpan music, composition and arrangement.

Edwards spoke with the media after the ceremony.

He said while his face did not show it, he was elated for the honour.

“I feel very happy that I was chosen. It’s good to know that your hard efforts are rewarded by others.”

His career, spanning over four decades, includes 38 panorama finals appearances, 26 top-three finishes and ten wins – national record for most panorama victories.

Marilyn Gordon received her honorary doctorate of humane letters for her contributions in the fields of education and sports.

Gordon has over 60 years of service to Trinidad and Tobago as an athlete, educator, senator, member of parliament and government minister.

She spoke to Newsday after the ceremony and said it was a humbling moment.

“I appreciate that people have taken the time to recognise the work that you have been doing.”

She said had never done the work for awards and planned on continuing with her service.

“I did the work for the country and I will continue to work until I’m taking my dying breath.”

Bertram Kelman received his honorary doctorate of fine arts for his contribution in the fields of steelpan tuning and design.

A Newsday article on September 17 said the tuner was elated by the honour.

“It’s over 40-something years I’m working towards perfecting the pans, so I feel great about it. I recently had a stroke and I’m fighting to survive.”

As a tuner, he has contributed to 21 Panorama victories with renowned steelbands like Renegades, Phase II Pan Groove, and Trinidad All Stars.

Former chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and PNM senator Orville London also received a honorary doctorate of humane letters for his contribution in the fields of politics and education.

The ceremony then awarded its higher degrees to graduates – postgraduate and doctorate degrees – including to soca icon Machel Montano who graduated with a master’s degree in carnival studies.