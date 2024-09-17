UTT awards 5 honorary degrees

Sieunarine Persad Coosal, executive director of Coosal's Construction Company. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

ENTREPRENEUR Sieunarine Persad Coosal and politician and educator Orville London are among the five local luminaries who will be awarded honorary doctoral degrees from the University of Trinidad and Tobago on October 28 and 29 at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

In a release, UTT said its 2024 presentation of graduates is themed Global Visionaries Embracing a World of Possibilities. It said over 1,200 people will get undergraduate and higher degrees.

Coosal will be awarded an honorary doctorate in entrepreneurship and innovation for his contribution in the fields of philanthropy and innovation.

Speaking to Newsday on September 12, Coosal said he was extremely grateful to UTT for conferring the honour on him.

“To be recognised for your vocation and to be successful in what you do is quite an experience.

"I see this award not just as a personal achievement but as a catalyst to inspire others to pursue progress through innovation and entrepreneurship. This is my ultimate hope. Skills training, creativity and innovation will transform a society and drive the required change to build a more cohesive society and reinforce bonds.”

Trinidad All Stars arranger Leon “Smooth” Edwards will receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts for his contribution in the fields of steelpan music, composition and arrangement.

He said, “I appreciate the gesture very much and I’m happy for the recognition.”

Former sport, culture and youth affairs minister Marilyn Gordon said the conferral of an honorary doctorate of humane letters for her contribution in the fields of education and sports was an honour she was happy to accept.

Golden Hands Steel Ensemble pan tuner and patron Bertram “Birch” Kelman will receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts for his contribution in the fields of steelpan tuning and design.

The tuner said he was elated by the honour. “It’s over 40-something years I’m working towards perfecting the pans, so I feel great about it. I recently had a stroke and I’m fighting to survive.”

Former chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly and PNM senator Orville London said he was honoured to have been recognised by UTT.

His honorary doctorate of humane letters will be for his contribution in the fields of politics and education.

“I am quite humbled at this recognition of my achievements.”

UTT said it was honoured to celebrate these pioneers, whose achievements exemplify a spirit of dedication and service to country.

“They have not only enriched their respective fields but have also served as beacons of inspiration for all.”