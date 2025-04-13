Archbishop Gordon: Fast from social media, focus on Jesus for Holy Week

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon during Palm Sunday procession at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando on April 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon is encouraging people to cut down on social media usage and excessive food intake during Holy Week.

Instead, he called on people to focus on contemplating Jesus Christ’s passion.

“Let us leave the distractions behind, bring the food right down to minimal,” Gordon said.

“Let us enter into this week and try to focus on the passion of Jesus Christ, and on contemplating the passion, let us live with him, day by day and allow Him to live in us.”

Gordon officiated at the Palm Sunday — also called Passion Sunday — mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on April 13.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week.

Gordon reflected on the fickle nature of the human heart, highlighting how people can celebrate Jesus one moment and reject him the next — just as the crowds did during his final days.

The archbishop called on the congregation to choose a character from the Gospel and walk through the week in that person’s shoes.

Gordon chose his “hero” Peter, who, despite denying Jesus three times, was shown mercy, redeemed, and given the strength to lead and support others.

“As we go through our passion, sometimes we believe that he cannot help us. As we suffer, sometimes we do not look to him as someone who can help. Although he may seem powerless to us, he is promising us eternity. Keep your eyes on the prize,” he said.

Citing scriptures about Peter and the other apostles, the archbishop highlighted that the 12 went from being leaders of just the Jewish people to becoming leaders of people across the world.

He said they had to move from a narrow identity to one where they were willing to see every creed and race as having an equal place.

“If the passion of Christ means anything at all, it is the sign that race and creed are not the things we should be quibbling about. It is a sign that Jesus has overcome that and put his 12 to judge all peoples,” Gordon said.

“Any leader who wants to gain favour by calling out race and creed does not understand the high prize that Jesus already paid for us to be one people.”

He further noted that in the Catholic tradition, the ministry of the Holy Father — the Pope — comes from Peter.

Parish priest Fr David Khan echoed the call for people to reduce their social media use.

“Slow down on the social media. Try to bring it to zero. Nothing is impossible for God but do what is possible. Try your best.”