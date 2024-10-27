Rhythm, Steel and Powder unifies Tobago, tourism minister lauds October carnival

Pan lovers enjoy themselves during the Rhythm, Steel and Powder event in Scarborough on October 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MATURE patrons who attended Pan Trinbago’s Rhythm, Steel and Powder in Tobago on October 26 were taken on sentimental journey to an era when the steelpan was the only instrument played during carnival and other social events.

But they were joined by a large number of young people who also danced and chipped to its melodious sound during a joyous celebration of pan in Scarborough.

“It’s a testament to the unifying power of the pan,” Brian Thomas, outgoing chair of Pan Trinbago’s Tobago region told Newsday.

“Many young people are very involved in pan and that augurs well for the future of the national instrument.”

In keeping with the early years of the instrument, Rhythm, Steel and Powder, a part of the October carnival festivities, featured a sailor theme.

Many pan officials and supporters wore specially designed blue-and-white jerseys with "I Love Pan" printed on them.

The event, now in its third year, again featured bands performing from the Coast Guard base on Milford Road all the way to Old Market Square on Wilson Road. It was scheduled to begin at 5pm but started an hour late.

Patience Hill band Natural Mystic launched the proceedings with a vibrant performance. The group played several soca tunes, including Crazy’s (Edwin Ayoung’s) Pussy Cat, David Rudder’s Ganges Meets The Nile and Benjai’s (Rodney Le Blanc’s) I’m A Trini.

As the band played, several costumed characters – dame Lorraine, moko jumbie, baby doll and fancy sailor – also entertained spectators.

Dwayne White, who participated in the Monarchs of Mas competition on October 25, also wowed the audience with his portrayal, The First Man.

Natural Mystic was quickly followed by Scarborough’s Alpha Pan Pioneers, which played a mixture of old and contemporary songs from late artistes Denyse Plummer, Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), Shadow (Winston Bailey) and Stalin (Leroy Calliste).

C&B Crown Cordaans, from Bon Accord, wrapped up the first segment of the show with Colin Lucas’ popular hit Dollar Wine among others.

The on-the-road segment featured several of Tobago’s top bands, including RBC Redemption Soundsetters, Carib Dixieland and NGC Steel Xplosion. Neal & Massy Trinidad All Stars, from Duke Street, Port of Spain, also performed for pan lovers.

All four bands played a blend of vintage calypsos and soca selections, with Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) and GBM Nutron’s (Jason Carter) In The Center and Mical Teja’s DNA being the most popular.

The event culminated with exhilarating performances by visiting band NGC Couva Joylanders and reigning medium band Panorama champions Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra of Black Rock, which featured the band’s junior members.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, who was among the spectators, told reporters he thoroughly enjoyed the event.

“I am exceedingly proud of Pan Trinbago. Pan has had incredible years since about 2002. We have achieved things that we have never achieved before. So I am extremely happy to be here,” he said.

“This, what we call the pan and powder parade, is a really good branded event and we are seeing it all across Trinidad, and, of course, in Tobago. So I am very happy to be here. I am happy to be among all of the steelpan lovers and the steelpan.”

Asked about the Tobago carnival generally, Mitchell, who was accompanied by a ministerial team, said, “I have gotten some very good reports. I have spoken to a couple of hoteliers and they are extremely happy.

“Travelling over here today (October 26), the flights seem to be moving smoothly. So I am really happy that this event, this carnival, I am happy to see how it has developed and I am happy it is creating a boom for the tourism sector here in Tobago.”

Among those attending the event were THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, the division’s assistant secretary Niall George and retired Brigadier General Carl Alphonso.

