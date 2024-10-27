N Touch
'Pres' held by St Augustine, stumble in SSFL premier division title race

Naparima College captain Israel Joseph attempts a header at goal against St Anthony’s College during a Secondary Schools Football League match at Lewis street San Fernando on October 26, 2024. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) national intercol holders Presentation College San Fernando (29 points) had a crucial slip in their chase for the 2024 SSFL premier division title on October 26 when they were held to a 1-1 draw by St Augustine Secondary (21 points) at the latter school's compound in St Augustine.

Playing in a rescheduled encounter, the "Pres Lions" had the chance to pull within four points of runaway leaders St Benedict's College (35 points) with a victory against the seventh-placed St Augustine.

However, the "Green Machine" proved to be a formidable opposition on their home turf, and the newly promoted school went to the halftime break with a 1-0 lead after a 41st-minute goal from Kirk Abraham.

Coming off a 2-0 loss to Benedict's in their previous game, Presentation just avoided a second straight defeat when Maliq Brathwaite netted in the 81st minute to earn them a share of the spoils.

With just two games left in the premier division season, though, Benedict's six-point advantage over the second-placed Fatima College and the third-placed Presentation (both 29 points) looks as good as gold.

In the other rescheduled encounter, four-time premier division champions Naparima College (22 points) had a bad day at the office when they were beaten 3-1 by north intercol holders St Anthony's College (24 points) at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

With a victory over reigning champs Fatima to their name earlier in the campaign, St Anthony’s can be more than a handful on their day. In this rescheduled fixture, the "Westmoorings Tigers" were too much for Naparima to handle as they stormed out to a 2-0 lead by halftime.

St Anthony’s College’s Rondell Harewood (L) and Naparima College’s Darius Procope battle for possession of the ball during the Secondry Schools Football League match, on October 26, 2024 at Lewis Street, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Attackers Jean-Marc Thomas and the impressive Andell Fraser gave the Tigers their first-half cushion, with the latter scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Early in the second half, Naparima's fortunes worsened when their captain and top-scorer Israel Joseph was denied from the penalty spot by custodian Josiah Morris.

St Anthony's went 3-0 up when Mordecai Ford found the back of the net, with Naparima getting a late consolation through talented forward Akiel Vesprey.

With the win, the Tigers bypassed Naparima to move to fifth on the 16-team table and level on points with the unbeaten Arima North Secondary. "Naps" slipped one spot to sixth.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*13*11*2*0*27*7*20*35

Fatima*13*9*2*2*40*13*27*29

Presentation (San Fernando)*13*9*2*2*29*9*20*29

Arima North*12*6*6*0*22*6*16*24

St Anthony's College*13*8*0*5*27*16*11*24

Naparima*13*6*4*3*24*15*9*22

St Augustine*13*6*3*4*16*21*-5*21

Malick*13*5*2*6*27*28*-1*17

QRC*13*5*2*6*18*19*-1*17

San Juan North*13*4*1*8*18*23*-5*13

St Mary's College*13*4*1*8*14*27*-13*13

Signal Hill*11*2*4*5*18*25*-7*10

Trinity East*13*3*1*9*17*28*-11*10

Speyside*11*2*3*6*14*24*-10*9

Miracle Ministries PHS*13*2*1*10*8*41*-33*7

East Mucurapo*12*2*0*10*7*24*-17*6

