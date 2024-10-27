Chutney singer's family tied up, robbed in home invasion

Bandits ransacked the home of chutney singer Sunil Ramsundar during a home invasion on October 26 in Chaguanas. - Photo courtesy Sunil Ramsundar Facebook page

THE family of chutney singer Sunil Ramsundar was tied up and robbed at home on the night of October 26 in Chaguanas.

Newsday learned that the bandits stole about $80,000, a quantity of jewellery and other valuables. In a Facebook post on October 27, Ramsundar said he was performing at a function in Penal and was not home at the time of the robbery, which took place around 10 pm.

Initial reports indicate that about ten men armed with knives and cutlasses stormed into the house and announced a robbery.

They tied up the victims, including two minors aged eight and 11, and ransacked the home. The victims managed to untie themselves and alerted the Central Division police.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

