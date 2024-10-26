West Indies face Sri Lanka in dead rubber, Hope laments losses: ‘It’s a mental issue’

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford dives into his crease during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala) - AP

BALAGOLLA: The West Indies will look to avoid a series whitewash when they square off with host Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today.

Sri Lanka’s well-rounded performance in the second ODI saw them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Captain Shai Hope made no bones about the team’s performance with the bat, which needs to improve to avoid another defeat.

“We asked the openers and the top-order batters to set the platform for the guys in the middle, and it is clear that we have not done that in this series. We have had to rely on the lower order and they have played well.”

“If we get a good start in this last game here, it will change the context of the game.”

Guyanese batter Sherfane Rutherford has been the only real bright spark for the regional men, after scoring an explosive 80 off just 60 balls in the second game and 74 not out in the opening encounter.

Gudakesh Motie is the only other batter who has scored a half-century, and Hope is urging his players to dig deep and find a formula that will deliver positive results.

“We have to keep trying and finding ways to get better. I think it is more mental than anything else at this time. Skill work is skill work, but we need to find ways to adapt as quickly.”

“There is a lot of learning we need to take from this series. We can’t change the past, and we have to learn from it and it is important that we learn quickly,” added Hope.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has been firing on all cylinders with their captain Charith Asalanka, leading from the front with a composed unbeaten 62 in game two and 77 in the opening match.

Their strong bowling unit, featuring spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, has proven lethal in restricting West Indies’ scoring.

The Windies will be banking on Gudakesh Motie to continue his good form with the ball, along with pacer Alzarri Joseph who both have four wickets.