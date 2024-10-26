T&TEC 'concerned' about protests

T&TEC workers protest outside the commission's Cipero Street office in San Fernando on October 24. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has expressed growing concern over the co-ordinated protests that took place on October 24, as well as statements suggesting that the nation may face "dark days" ahead.

A media statement on October 25 said, "T&TEC wishes to once again assure the public that it will do everything in its power to ensure that the country continues to receive a safe and reliable supply of electricity without any disruptions."

"TTEC has always prided itself on delivering excellence in customer service and we will continue to do so with our dedicated and skilled workforce who are committed to this mandate and will ensure that we maintain our stellar record and goodwill with customers."

On the morning of October 24, workers staged simultaneous protests across the country to highlight issues affecting the company and its workers, such as wages, staff shortages, and filling vacancies with contracted workers, including retirees who have returned as contractors.

At the Cipero Street office in San Fernando, Ancel Roget, president general of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU), had joined protesting workers and commended their diligence and discipline in delivering a fair day's work despite their challenges.

>

Roget charged there are health and safety concerns that management has refused to address, while workers risk their safety daily to ensure a reliable supply of electricity for the country.

In response, the statement added: "The health and safety of employees and customers is always our number one priority and of paramount concern and the commission will continue to investigate and address all reports pertaining to health and safety issues."

The commission said it continues to maintain and augment its fleet of over 300 vehicles with the procurement of 67 new vehicles, which is in progress.

"These vehicles will replace those that have become unserviceable and obsolete, as happens in every organisation with the passage of time," the statement said.

"The commission, as an essential service, is acutely aware of its mandate to deliver a reliable and safe supply of electricity to customers and remains committed to doing so, while also resolving challenges that occur."

The statement said the commission would remain vigilant to ensure that our services are delivered uninterrupted, safely and reliably.