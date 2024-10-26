Tobago's creativity on show at Monarchs of Mas competition

First place winner Lorraine, a dame Lorainne, portrayed by Shurnecia Walker at the Monarchs of Mas competition at Market Square, Scarborough, Tobago on October 25. - Visual Styles

THE creativity of Tobago’s mas designers was on full display on October 25 during the Monarchs of Mas competition for individual characters at Old Market Square, Wilson Road, Scarborough.

In some cases, the designers portrayed their own costumes, mesmerising spectators with their talent and versatility.

One such mas maker was well-known actor and cultural activist Dwayne White Jr.

Parading across the courtyard in position number four, White portrayed The First Man, an awe-inspiring creation depicting the Biblical story of Adam and Eve.

The crowd cheered as White, dressed predominantly in a green and brown costume, danced while breathing fire into the air. Many people also took out their cellphones to videotape the dazzling spectacle.

Veteran masman Marcus Des Vignes was also a crowd pleaser with the Return of the King, which featured a huge replica of a skeleton painted mostly in black and white, tinged with pink. At one point, Des Vignes, swept up in the mood, danced among the audience.

The show, originally scheduled to begin at 8pm, started 40 minutes late. At that time, a small crowd, comprising mainly tourists, had gathered along the courtyard’s periphery waiting for the presentations.

Light rainfall had also threatened to derail the parade during the early part of the show. People sought shelter under a white tent in a corner of the courtyard.

A small steelband also was on hand to entertain the gathering.

Approximately 20 individuals were expected to participate in the competition. But by 9.45pm, only eight appeared before the judges.

Apart from highlighting traditional elements of carnival – fancy sailors, first peoples - there was also a heavy focus on aspects of Tobago’s vibrant heritage.

Participants were judged on craftsmanship, creativity, use of colour, costume design, portability and presentation.

Accompanied by Mical Teja’s DNA, played on a large speaker box, Errol Bailey was the first masquerader to grace the stage with his colourful costume, The Rebellious Yard Fowl.

He was quickly followed by Damian Holder’s, The Pan Man, which was designed by Alana Roberts.

Next up was Sea Empress of the Coral Coast, a towering moko jumbie costume inspired by Tobago’s coral reefs.

Other masqueraders who appeared before the judges in the first half of the show were Denise Daniel Straker with Dancing Sailor and Diana Downes with Dream Catcher.

Vogue Promotions’ Mighty Moko, a majestic moko jumbie dressed in black and gold, complete with wide-brimmed hat, also drew an enthusiastic response from spectators.

During his presentation, the masquerader showed his expertise by hopping around and dancing on one stilt.

“I am always amazed at how people are able to walk on these things (stilts). I honestly don’t know how they do it,” one woman said.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) allocated some $9 million for this year’s October carnival.

Of the sum, $2 million was disbursed for bandleaders to assist with their presentations.

Among the sponsors for the event were Republic Bank Ltd, Caribbean Airlines Ltd, TTT, Carib, bmobile, Tobago Updates Television and the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

The division’s line secretary Tashia Burris attended the event.