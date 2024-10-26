NYC Kindness carnival takes stand against bullying

The Kindness Carnival: Uniting Against Bullying & Violence included fun activities, anti-bullying resources, haircuts, hairstyles, snacks, groceries, and clothing distribution. - courtesy BeingEgypt Cares

The second annual Kindness Carnival: Uniting Against Bullying & Violence was hosted by BeingEgypt Cares at Cambria Playground, Frederick Cabbell Park, New York.

A media release said over 3,000 people, from families to community leaders, united for a common cause: spreading kindness and standing up to bullying.

The day included fun activities, anti-bullying resources, haircuts, hairstyles, snacks, groceries, and clothing.

At the heart of the day was Egypt Bush, the nine-year-old CEO of BeingEgypt Cares who is a bestselling author, the release said.

Egypt's' mother Trinidad and Tobago-born Shaleem Bush is executive director of BeingEgypt Cares and head of the organising committee.

Egypt, who faced bullying herself, didn’t just overcome – she turned her experience into action. She wrote a book about her journey and has since become a beacon of hope for kids everywhere, showing them that they have the power to stand up against bullying and lead with kindness, the release said.

During the event on October 5, BeingEgypt Cares presented the Community Champion for Kindness Award to council member Dr Nantasha Williams and DYCD commissioner Keith S Howard for their dedication to supporting anti-bullying initiatives and creating safer environments for young people.

Egypt said in the release, "I dream of a world where everyone is kind to one another. At the Kindness carnival, we made that dream a reality. We came together to show that even us kids can lead the charge against bullying, using love and kindness to make a difference."

Shaleem, executive director of BeingEgypt Cares, reflecting on the event's impact, said in the release, "Bullying continues to harm the mental health and well-being of our youth. The Kindness carnival is our way of providing crucial support to families while spreading a positive message. With over 3,000 attendees, we’re seeing the strength of community backing this important cause."

The release said this year's carnival built on the success of the inaugural event, which reached over 10,000 students through resources and outreach to schools struggling with bullying issues.

The Kindness carnival has now become an annual tradition, launching Anti-Bullying Month and encouraging families and youth to come together in the spirit of empathy, kindness and respect.

About BeingEgypt Cares

BeingEgypt Cares is a nonprofit organisation based in Queens, New York, dedicated to combating youth illiteracy and bullying. Founded in 2022, the organisation works closely with schools and communities to empower young people with the tools and confidence to stand up against bullying while fostering a love for literacy. With innovative programming and a strong focus on inclusivity, BeingEgypt Cares is transforming the way to teach children about respect, empathy and self-expression.

For more info: e-mail Shaleem Bush at sbush@beingegypt.com or visit www.beingegypt.com.