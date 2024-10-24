Cyclist Makaira Wallace ramps up training in Colombia

In this file photo, TT cyclist Makaira Wallace lines up for a sprint in Prague, Czech Republic alongside her is coach and two-time TT Olympic cyclist Njisane Phillip. - Courtesy JLD Cycling

DOUBLE World Junior Cycling Championships medalist Makaira Wallace is in Rionegro, Colombia on a six-week training camp ahead of her first official season as a senior cyclist.

Wallace, 18, has already completed two weeks of her programme on the road, and will spend two more weeks doing long outdoor rides to build her endurance at altitude.

After that, she and JLD Academy team coach and two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip, hit the indoor track at a nearby velodrome for two additional weeks of intense sprint training.

Wallace concluded her junior campaign on a high in August after pedalling to two silver medals (women’s keirin, time trial) at Junior Worlds in Luoyang, China.

As she prepares for a whirlwind of competition as a senior athlete next year, Phillip wants his athlete to get a jump start on preparations.

>

“After a successful Junior Worlds, we’re now graduating to the elite category so we decided to come and do the camp to set the foundation for next year. The World Cup season is going to start soon in February, March and April 2025.

“We want to go in and have a good show, as well as continue to excel in the senior ranks now. We have to really come out and try to put in a little extra work,” Phillip said.

Their base camp in Colombia is 7,000 feet above sea level and Phillip believes training at high altitude would help Wallace improve her breathing techniques.

Despite this training environment being more conducive for road cyclists, Phillip sees the long-term benefit of this type of training for a sprinter. They’ve already covered 234 miles on the road and conquered 21,811 feet of climbing, so far.

“It’s a different approach, yes. I always did it (endurance training) when I was growing up and I see benefit in doing it. When you go out to competition, a strong foundation is important.

“We have a long season ahead so we want to be well prepared, focusing on endurance and being strong, then come back down to then start focusing on specifics.”

Phillips wants to see Wallace’s strength gained from this type of training transitioned towards handling the increased workload as an elite athlete.

“Once she’s fit, she’ll be able to do more, recover faster and will help her track training go forward at a better pace. We’re hoping to compete at a class one event in Switzerland in December so we’re putting in a lot of miles.”