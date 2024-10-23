Windies lose ODI series 2-0 to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka (L) and Kamindu Mendis celebrate their win in the second ODI against West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on October 23. - AP PHOTO

A record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership of 119 runs from Sherfane Rutherford (80) and Gudakesh Motie (50 not out) was not enough to save West Indies in Pallekele on October 23, as hosts Sri Lanka rallied to an ODI series-winning, five-wicket victory in match two of three.

This match, however, was reduced to 44 overs after a two-hour delay because of rain.

It was a fifth successive ODI bilateral series win for Sri Lanka, who at one point had West Indies at a shambolic 58/8 inside 16 overs, before Rutherford and Motie saved face to carry the visitors to 189 all after 36 overs, batting first.

Sri Lanka, in reply, lost two early wickets but had a captain’s knock of 62 not out from Charith Asalanka, and eased to a victorious 190/5 from 38.2 overs to seal a 2-0 series win.

When West Indies batted, the removal of opening batsman Alick Athanaze (one) with 17 runs on the board triggered a collapse.

Brandon King (16) was removed six balls later, followed by skipper Shai Hope (five), Keacy Carty (six), Roston Chase (eight), Romario Shepherd (four), Hayden Walsh (one) and Alzarri Joseph (one) in quick succession.

At 58/8, the Guyanese pair of Rutherford and Motie rescued an implosive start and carried them to 177 before the former perished caught by Dunith Wellalage off Asitha Fernando. Rutherford hit 80 from 82 balls including four sixes and seven fours.

Motie also batted smarty and earned his first ODI half-century with an unbeaten 50 from 61 balls, including six fours. The pair’s 119-run ninth wicket stand is now a West Indies’ record in ODIs.

Topping the bowling for Sri Lanka was Wanindu Hasranga (4/40) while Maheesh Theekshana (3/25) and Asitha Fernando (3/35) were also among the wickets.

Set a low target of 190 for victory, Sri Lanka had an early scare after losing Fernando (nine) and Kusal Mendis (three) inside nine overs. But Sadeera Samarawickrama (38) and opener Nishan Madushka (38) repaired the innings at the top.

Skipper Asalanka took the fight to the Windies’ bowling attack, scoring an unbeaten 62 from 61 deliveries. He hit one six and seven fours and led the hosts to 190/5 from 38.2 overs.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2/30) was the pick of the bowlers for the maroon while Motie (1/18) and Chase (1/43) bagged one each.

The final ODI bowls off at the same venue on October 26 from 5am (TT time).

