Dillon-Remy: Election season will hurt Tobago autonomy debate

Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

INDEPENDENT senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy said greater autonomy for Tobago would be a win for both Tobago and Trinidad. However, she said the debate on the autonomy bills – the Tobago Self-Government Bill and the Tobago Island Administration Bill – will be affected by politicians with selfish motives ahead of the general election and THA elections, both constitutionally due in 2025.

Dillon-Remy was speaking during the budget debate in the Senate on October 22.

She said the Prime Minister had promised to bring the bill to Parliament after the budget.

“I am sorry this bill is going to be discussed in an environment like we have right now, where everyone is only thinking election. Unfortunately, I think Tobago’s business will be like a football, where people are only looking at, ‘I will make this decision if I think it will benefit me politically.’

“I would like to suggest, when this bill is passed we will be saying, TT wins. You would need to be negotiating on both sides. Tobago’s people need to be empowered more than they are right now.”

She said the population of Tobago was growing faster than that of Trinidad, as people were flocking there to escape crime in Trinidad.

“Unfortunately, things are changing in Tobago right now. Tobago is still rebounding from the crippling effects of covid19 on the tourism industry and the oil spill of the coast of Cove Eco-Industrial Park.”

Dillon said the decline in visitor arrivals in Tobago has increased since covid19, and the sector has yet to reach the height of the 1990s.

“There are key initiatives and fiscal incentives proposed in this budget that promise to boost tourism investment in Tobago. This includes major developments like Four Points by Sheraton (owned by Marriott International) and Mt Irvine Bay Hotel.

“The Works Minister indicated the expansion of the ANR Robinson terminal will be completed in 2025. The Finance Minister said the country’s airports and aviation industry have been identified as a major contributor to growth in tourism and commerce sectors and by extension in the economy.”

She said while the airport expansion will be welcomed, there have been concerns about the level of collaboration between central government and the THA over the project.

“What meaningful collaboration will there be going forward with the major hotel developments that are coming? I’m saying that in the context of greater autonomy for Tobago. Even before the passage of the self-governance bill, I suggest that no developmental project should occur in Tobago without the involvement of the THA.”

Dillon-Remy said crime in Tobago needs an urgent approach.

“What is needed is meaningful discussion with the THA leader, the government...leader, National Security Ministry, the Police Commissioner, the people in (Division of) Education in Tobago, the churches, the business people, they all need to sit and make plans as to how this is going to addressed. It cannot be a piece here and a piece there, it has to be co-ordinated.

“The people running the gangs right now understand unity, they understand collaboration, they understand there are no borders between Tobago and Trinidad; while at the leadership level, we have put up borders where this is Tobago’s responsibility, this is Trinidad’s responsibility. They are involved in every sector, tourism, the schools, and we have to do these things to reverse the trend. We can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

She said in Tobago, the government, the THA and the opposition need to function efficiently together for Tobago self-government.

“Looking at Tobago self-government, I would like to see a Tobago comprised of leaders with integrity, who are vested in the economic and legislative authority to make decisions in the best interests and in accordance with the unique needs of Tobago. This will be significantly accomplished through the Tobago self-government bill.”

Dillon-Remy called for a plan to be made for the full operationalisation of the Roxborough Hospital.

She enquired about the granting of a licence to Studly Park Enterprise Ltd, as she said the products are used for projects in TT.

Dillon-Remy called for discipline and values to be taught in all schools, including discussions with teachers and parents, to develop, minds, skills and characters of future leaders.

“We have many stable families producing criminals at many levels, including white-collar criminals, so it’s not just broken families producing criminals, but we must also look at the values of the family. Many of us are looking at the boys on the block, but the other areas are not being addressed.”