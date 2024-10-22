Ten vie for Soca Titans crown, 'Num Num' looks to make a splash

Khalen “Jamoi” Alexander will perform at number seven in the Soca Titans final on October 23 in Scarborough. - Photo courtesy THA

AFTER a thrilling round of auditions, nine of Tobago’s top soca performers are ready to challenge defending champion Adrian “Num Num” Isaac for the Soca Titans 2024 crown.

The show will be held on October 23 at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough, from 7pm, to kickstart a jam-packed weekend of Tobago carnival activities.

At the 2023 edition of the competition, Isaac won singing We Pulling Seine, which told the tale of Tobago fishermen using nets to haul in a large catch of fish on the shoreline.

In an interview with Newsday on October 22, Isaac was confident of retaining his title. He said, “It is not about if I am ready for the competition, it is whether the competition is ready for me. I was born ready.”

He said his song this year, Splash with Water, was written by him.

“You know the parties, there is usually these guys with hose on top of trucks wetting down the crowd, having them feeling a vibe while enjoying themselves. The water would usually just splash so that’s the type of vibe and tempo in the song.”

He explained how the song turned from a concept to a track.

“When I got the riddim, the riddim alone said something to me about water, a wildout vibe. So I did work with the riddim, most of the time once I get a riddim, it doesn’t take me more than 20 minutes to get a proper structured song. So once we in the studio and we get a riddim and we start to vibes it, we locked.”

The order of performance is: Caston Cupid, Jhevon “Royal” Jackson, Gerard “GMB” Balfour, David “Star Boy International” Thomas, Jahiem “Verse” Thomas, Wendell “Xcite” Frederick, Khalen “Jamoi” Alexander, Dejere Saul, Keishon “Zwade” Jack and Adrian “Num Num” Isaac.