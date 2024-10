Runaway fete

Road March winner Mical Teja performs to a packed crowd at Runaway all-inclusive fete on October 16 at Pigeon Point beach. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

Kairi People hosted Runaway all-inclusive fete at Pigeon Point beach on October 16.

Runaway was held from 12 pm-7 pm and entertainment included D' All Starz band featuring Road March winner Mical Teja, Dingdong and College Boy Jesse, Farmer Nappy and Widicks. DJs included Mighty Krush, Selector 3D, Bago sound, Selecta Sani and MC Snoopy.

>