Robinson-Regis: PNM leadership not in chaos

PNM lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis during a public meeting in Arima in 2022. - File photo

PNM lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis has said claims about chaos in the party after its annual convention was cancelled have been greatly exaggerated.

She made this comment on October 21.

Robinson-Regis said, "It’s important to clarify that the decision to postpone the convention was made by the leadership of the party, with the best interests of the party and its members in mind. It was a strategic decision. The leadership remains committed to ensuring that the tenets of democracy which is fundamental to the effective functioning of our great party are adhered to."

The matter, she continued, was voted upon by the party's general council which is the highest decision-making body of the PNM outside of a convention.

Robinson-Regis said, "When the question was respectfully put to the vote, the majority view prevailed. That was to agree with the decision of the leadership of the party to cancel the convention."

She added, "This is democracy at work. The majority voted for one against and a few abstained. All part of the democratic process."

Robinson-Regis said, "It must be remembered that the democratic process allows for the majority view, the minority view and even those who abstain."

She added, "It is unfortunate that those who are clamouring for democracy refuse to accept that their minority position is also part of the democratic process and the least they should do in furtherance of the democracy is to respect the process and stop trying to make unnecessary confusion."

Article 19 (1) of the PNM constitution states, "Subject to the provisions of this constitution the political leader shall be responsible to the party for the execution of its political affairs and in the execution of this responsibility he shall act in consultation with the chairman, vice-chairman, lady vice-chairman, and the deputy political leaders and the general secretary who shall together comprise the political leadership of the party."

In a statement on October 11, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said the party's annual convention and internal election scheduled for November 17 had been cancelled.

On October 18, after the general council meeting a Balisier House in Port of Spain, Cummings said the party's constitution grants the Prime Minister, Dr Rowley as political leader, the authority over the party's political direction and the general council ratified the leadership's decision to set a new date for the convention.

He said the council approved the decision, adding, "We await further updates on the matter."

PNM chairman Stuart Young, on the same day, said the posts of political leader, chairman and general secretary are not due for re-election until 2026.

On the cancellation of the convention, Young said, "The PNM is strategic and does not make decisions impulsively. The council trusted the leadership's decision and I won’t disclose specific PNM strategies."

Former PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte has voiced concerns about the cancellation and told Newsday the Prime Minister was responsible for increasing democracy within the party by giving members a greater say in its affairs.

He added it was against this background, he was optimistic the party will find a democratic solution to any internal issues that it is currently dealing with.

In a WhatsApp comment on October 21, Le Hunte said the cancellation of the convention and national executive elections, without the general council's input, breaks from well-established traditions in the party and sets a disturbing precedent.

"Long-standing members like Mr Ferdie Ferreira have reminded us that anointing a successor was never part of our leadership tradition, and this is not the way of the PNM."

Le Hunte said, "The members and the party's leaders are not only bound by the party's constitution but also the traditions of this great party."

He recalled that when the PNM was in opposition in 2010-2015, it was Rowley who introduced the one man-one vote system to replace the delegate voting system and widen democracy within the party.

Rowley was first elected as political leader in 2010.

In the PNM's internal elections in May 2014, Rowley re-elected as leader when he defeated Pennelope Beckles-Robinson 18,070 to 1,314 votes

Rowley was elected unopposed in the PNM's internal elections in September 2018. In December 2022, Rowley defeated former PNM government minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira 8,424 to 345 votes.

Le Hunte said, "Dr Rowley, by introducing the one man-one vote system, placed greater value on the voice of every single member. This move aligned with the spirit of democracy, ensuring that no single individual could steer the party's future without the collective will of the membership."

He added, "This democratic principle is at the core of our party, and it is what has set the PNM apart for nearly 70 years."

He said the PNM has legacy of democracy, unity and resilience which its members must protect.

Le Hunte resigned as PNM vice-chairman in December 2020. He was elected as vice-chairman in October 2018 as a member of Rowley's slate. He was appointed public utilities minister and a government senator in September 2017, after overcoming initial challenges caused by previously having Ghanaian citizenship. He resigned as minister, senator and chairman of the Roadmap to Recovery committee in May 2020, due to a difference in policy positions regarding the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).