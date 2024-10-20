Former Laventille West MP NiLeung Hypolite dies

PNM Laventille West MP NiLeung Hypolite. - Photo courtesy NiLeung Hypolite's Facebook page

PNM chairman Stuart Young has expressed sadness over the death of former PNM Laventille West MP NiLeung Hypolite.

Hypolite, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATL), a rare and aggressive form of cancer, died on October 19.

In a brief comment sent via WhatsApp on October 20, Young said, "I offer sincere condolences to NiLeung Hypolite's family on his passing."

Young said he was happy to see and greet Hypolite at the PNM's September affair.

"He served the party and the country and may his transition be one of eternal rest."

Hypolite's first parliamentary stint was as a temporary government senator between October 17, 2002 and September 28, 2007.

He was first elected Laventille West MP on November 5, 2007, and served in this post until May 24, 2010, when the PNM lost that year's general election to the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition.

Between November 5, 2007 and May 24, 2010, Hypolite was parliamentary secretary in the Works and Transport Ministry.

He was re-elected as Laventille West MP on May 24, 2010.