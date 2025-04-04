Ram, Ratiram remain committed to UNC

Arnold Ram - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

Despite being booted from the UNC's slate for the upcoming election former Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram and former Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram say they remain committed to the party and helping it secure victory.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced during a town hall meeting on April 3 at the Centre Point Mall, Chaguanas, the remaining 15 of the 39 candidates the party will field in the election. The move came just hours before candidates formally filed their nomination papers with the Elections and Boundaries Commission on April 4.

Ram was replaced by former Pointe-a-Pierre (now Claxton Bay) MP David Lee while Ratiram was succeeded by UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John for the race.

Ram declined to comment at the meeting, pointing Newsday to a release on his Facebook page.

In it, he admitted his disappointment but acknowledged the decision was beyond his personal aspirations.

>

"I am confident that the party has chosen someone capable, dedicated, and passionate about the work we all aim to accomplish for the people of this great nation. Without hesitation, I pledge my full support to David and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the success of the UNC coalition of interests at the polls."

Lee told Newsday Ram was like a brother to him and wished him the best in the future. He was confident in being able to represent Caroni Central as he always had a good relationship with constituents. He hopes to build on Ram's work, like for an improved water supply.

"They suffer a lot with water issues within the community of Caroni Central, a lot of infrastructure issues that are there and we need to go into government and I hope when we are victorious that we'd be able to solve those issues for the people."

Lee said his replacement for the Claxton Bay seat, Hansen Narinesingh lost to him in the 2015 screening exercise. Despite this, he said Narinesingh worked very closely with him over the last ten years and was confident in his ability to serve the constituents.

Ratiram told Newsday he was grateful for having been selected by Persad-Bissessar and other party executives for giving him a chance to represent the constituency for the last five years.

"Actually, deputy political leader Jearlean John was a member of that screening committee back in 2020 when I was selected and she placed that confidence in me. As we go forward it is a great honour and privilege to pass that baton on to the deputy leader who has spent the last few years in the upper house, in the senate, fighting not just for a constituency but all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and I am sure she will serve with distinction."

He said John has worked very closely with him in the constituency and he is prepared to continue that partnership if she is elected as MP.

John told Newsday she looked forward to representing the constituency as its MP.

>

If successful, this would be the stalwart's first time being elected to the House of Representatives. She unsuccessfully contested the La Horquetta/Talparo seat in the 2020 election, losing to the PNM's foster Cummings.

According to the Parliament's website, in 2001 John served as a UNC senator and minister of transport. She returned as a senator temporarily in 2018 and substantively since 2020.

Former Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh was also booted earlier this week and replaced by former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. In a statement, Indarsingh expressed his gratitude for his time representing the constituency and reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

“Even as we continue the struggle for a brighter future, I remain committed to the reality that only a UNC government can fix the ills which have befallen this country. The brightest years of this country were had under governments formed by the UNC. The upcoming election is about ensuring that the future of the country is brighter than its dark present."

As it stands, Lee would fight the PNM's Adam Hosein and the Patriotic Front's Andrew Hosein for Caroni Central. John will face the PNM's Brent Maraj for Couva North.